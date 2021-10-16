GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Hits $523,988.87

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 8% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $523,988.87 and $2,053.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.