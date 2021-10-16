Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce $100.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.38 million and the highest is $101.37 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $443.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $454.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $465.53 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 154,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

