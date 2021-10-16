Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,202 shares of company stock valued at $861,176. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

