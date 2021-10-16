Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
GRBK opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.
In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
