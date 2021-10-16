Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

