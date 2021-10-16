GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.03

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4009074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

