GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.03

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4009074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.
The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
