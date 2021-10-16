Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 19,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 286,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

