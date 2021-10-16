Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
Grid Metals Company Profile
