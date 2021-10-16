Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.