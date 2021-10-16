Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,390 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

