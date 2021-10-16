Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

