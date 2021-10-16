Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 64,201 shares.The stock last traded at $126.30 and had previously closed at $124.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 238.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

