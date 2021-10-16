Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

PAC stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 238.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

