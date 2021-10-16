Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GPM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

