HaloDAO Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $36,018.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00070251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00111272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,874.18 or 0.99878024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.42 or 0.06378202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.