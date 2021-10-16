Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.