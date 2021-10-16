Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.39 ($202.81).

HNR1 opened at €153.65 ($180.76) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.92.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

