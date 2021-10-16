Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.09. 2,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

