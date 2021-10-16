Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 20,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,185% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

