Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

HOG opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,215,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after buying an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

