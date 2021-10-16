Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.