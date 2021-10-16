Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 343.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hawkins worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $813.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

