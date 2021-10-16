Head-To-Head Contrast: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.29 $158.44 million $6.49 21.92 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 381.46 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 6.99% 27.86% 10.73% Luminar Technologies N/A -123.77% -71.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LCI Industries and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $168.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 93.84%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

