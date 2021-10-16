Head-To-Head Survey: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) vs. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 30.48% 8.95% 4.25% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

91.9% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EastGroup Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 8 1 0 2.11 SITE Centers 0 3 5 0 2.63

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $165.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 20.27 $108.36 million $5.38 33.85 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.47 $35.72 million $0.99 16.90

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats EastGroup Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

