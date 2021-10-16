Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $303,000 Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 403.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.85 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.