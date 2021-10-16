Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $327,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

