Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $501,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 814,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.83 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

