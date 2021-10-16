Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $421.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.32. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

