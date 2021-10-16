Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 1,059,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

