Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,759 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.