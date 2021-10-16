Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $279,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $16,837,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $160.04 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.