Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

