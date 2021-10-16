Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.