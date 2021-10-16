HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.29 ($96.81).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.