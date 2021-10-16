HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.96 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.42. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

