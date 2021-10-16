Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.