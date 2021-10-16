Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Histogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 794,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

