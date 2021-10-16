Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.