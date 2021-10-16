HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $884.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.