Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HMC opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,895,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,102,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

