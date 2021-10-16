Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SWIM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 1,368,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

