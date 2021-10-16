Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.54. The stock had a trading volume of 271,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,755. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

