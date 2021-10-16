Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 729,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 430,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,715. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.