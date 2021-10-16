Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,237. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

