Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 729,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 430,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

