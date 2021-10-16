Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $723,698.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

