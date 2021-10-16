HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 485 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 297.70 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £88.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.27.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.