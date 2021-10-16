HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSBC. UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

