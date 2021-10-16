Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

