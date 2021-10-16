HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of HubSpot worth $58,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $790.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

