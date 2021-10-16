Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

