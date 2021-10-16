Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Humana were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

